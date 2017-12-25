Jesus Christ spent all his life fighting oppression and corruption: Ayatollah Khamenei

Jesus Christ, this great divine prophet has spent all his life among the people: fighting or resisting oppression, corruption and those who, relying on money and power, oppressed the people and dragged them from the hell of this world into the hereafter.

I sincerely congratulate all Christians and Muslims, around the globe, on the birth anniversary of the Messiah, [Jesus (as)] the great divine prophet of all believers.



The value of Jesus Christ (as) through the eyes of Muslims is no less than his value to Christians, who pay tribute to this prophet. This great divine prophet has spent all his life among the people: fighting or resisting oppression, corruption and those who, relying on money and power, oppressed the people and dragged them from the hell of this world into the hereafter. The sufferings of this great prophet have persisted since childhood -- God gave him prophecy when only a child -- and it was all for this cause. It is expected that followers of Christ and all those who regard him of magnificence and high spirituality, corresponding to his elevated position, will follow his [Jesus's] path.



Today, many of those whom claim to follow Christ tread down a different path than the one Christ had embarked upon. The guidance of the Prophet, Isa-ibn-Maryam (as), is guidance towards God's worship and confronting pharaohism and rebellion. Today, some of those who claim to follow this great divine messenger act like the very Pharaohs and tyrants that Prophet Jesus Christ was up against.



An important matter of our time is that of Palestine, with the Great Intifada in Palestine and Baitul Muqaddas ongoing. Those who thought they could force the Palestinians to give up on reaching out for their absolute right, by applying pressure and oppression, were wrong. They were not able and will never be able to deviate Palestinians from continuing their efforts. By suppressing and intimidating, they might manage for a short period to force this generation into imposed and compulsory silence. However, the pleasant dream of the Zionists will, by no means, come true:--that they think they will be able to easily rule over the occupied Palestinian land forever.



The people of the world and Muslim nations supported the oppressed Palestinian fighters. Our dear people, with all their emotion, showed their support for the movement of the Palestinian people. I sincerely thank the will-power of the people represented during the great march of Quds Day and in the glorious and majestic gathering of Friday prayers.

